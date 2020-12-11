No longer a surprise, Shibuno leads by 3 at US Women's Open DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer Dec. 11, 2020 Updated: Dec. 11, 2020 5:14 p.m.
HOUSTON (AP) — Hinako Shibuno can do without the “Cinderella” nickname, just not the smile. That was bright as ever Friday as the Japanese star posted a 4-under 67 and opened a three-shot lead going into the weekend of the U.S. Women's Open.
Shibuno's lone mistake on a damp, soft day at Champions Golf Club was a three-putt bogey on the par-3 16th at the Jackrabbit course. Her objective was to avoid dropping more shots by being overly aggressive. She wound up with a 10-foot birdie putt to restore her lead over Arizona State sophomore Linn Grant of Sweden.