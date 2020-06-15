No fans allowed on course for Omaha's Korn Ferry Tour event

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Korn Ferry Tour tournament in Omaha will be played with no fans at The Club at Indian Creek because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

Jessica Brabec, director of the $600,000 Pinnacle Bank Championship, made the announcement Monday. The event is July 30-Aug. 2.

Brabec said the decision was made after organizers consulted with local, state and federal government health agencies.

“While we will miss the great crowds and visible community support at the Championship, we look forward to next year’s tournament ... when we can enjoy golf together again,” Brabec said.

The pro-am events July 27 and July 29 will go on as scheduled. Players will ride in separate carts. The event's Youth Day is canceled.