No. 9 Wisconsin opens Big Ten play by beating Nebraska 67-53 STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer Dec. 22, 2020 Updated: Dec. 22, 2020 9:13 p.m.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Brad Davison had 15 points and a career-high seven assists, and No. 9 Wisconsin overcame a dreadful start to beat Nebraska 67-53 Tuesday night in the Big Ten opener for both teams.
Micah Potter added 10 points and 11 rebounds and sparked a key 14-0 run late in the first half. Fifth-year senior Aleem Ford celebrated his 24th birthday with 13 points and eight rebounds to help the Badgers (7-1) earn their ninth straight conference victory and 15th straight home win.