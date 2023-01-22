No. 9 UCLA 73, Washington St. 66

Bessoir 5-12 0-0 13, Sontag 3-5 0-0 7, Conti 5-12 0-0 12, Osborne 3-11 2-2 10, Rice 3-6 6-6 12, Anstey 1-1 0-0 2, Iwuala 0-1 0-0 0, Jaquez 5-6 1-2 13, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 1-5 2-2 4, Totals 26-61 11-12 73
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title