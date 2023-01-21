No. 9 UCLA 51, Washington 47

Bessoir 1-7 0-1 2, Sontag 4-7 2-2 11, Conti 3-7 1-2 8, Osborne 3-12 4-8 12, Rice 6-10 0-0 12, Anstey 0-0 0-0 0, Iwuala 0-3 0-0 0, Jaquez 2-7 0-0 4, Brown 1-4 0-0 2, Jones 0-5 0-0 0, Totals 20-62 7-13 51
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title