No. 9 Tennessee tops Texas A&M 65-50 for SEC tourney title FRED GOODALL, AP Sports Writer March 13, 2022 Updated: March 13, 2022 3:49 p.m.
1 of12 Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5) drives past Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) during the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball Southeastern Conference tournament championship game Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki (35) shoots over Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler (1) during the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball Southeastern Conference tournament championship game Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Texas A&M guard Tyrece Radford (23) loses the ball while driving against Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) and guard Kennedy Chandler (1) during the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball Southeastern Conference tournament championship game Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Tennessee forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (2) shoots over Texas A&M guard Tyrece Radford (23) during the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball Southeastern Conference tournament championship game Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams calls a play against Tennessee during the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball Southeastern Conference tournament championship game Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes reacts to a play against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball Southeastern Conference tournament championship game Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Tennessee forward John Fulkerson (10) dunks over Texas A&M guard Quenton Jackson (3) during the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball Southeastern Conference tournament championship game Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) grabs a rebund away from Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) during the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball Southeastern Conference tournament championship game Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Santiago Vescovi scored 17 points and Josiah-Jordan James had 16 points and 10 rebounds to help ninth-ranked Tennessee beat Texas A&M 65-50 on Sunday to claim its first men’s SEC basketball tournament title in 43 years.
The second-seeded Volunteers (26-7) never trailed, rattling off the first 14 points of the afternoon and winning for the 12th time in 13 games following a one-point loss at Texas in late January.