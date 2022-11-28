Skip to main content
No. 9 Kansas 87, Texas Southern 55

Barnes 9-14 2-2 22, Carter 0-2 0-0 0, Walker 4-12 2-2 10, Henry 2-7 0-0 6, Mortle 5-9 1-3 11, Gilliam 0-3 0-0 0, Nicholas 1-2 0-2 2, Farooq 1-1 0-0 2, Granger 0-1 0-0 0, Marin 0-1 0-0 0, O'Neal 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-53 5-9 55.

KANSAS (7-1)

Adams 4-6 2-3 10, Wilson 8-16 1-2 22, Dick 6-11 1-2 15, Harris 1-2 2-2 5, Yesufu 4-7 3-4 14, Rice 6-9 5-6 19, Ejiofor 1-1 0-2 2, Clemence 0-1 0-0 0, Udeh 0-1 0-2 0, Jankovich 0-1 0-0 0, Wilhite 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-55 14-23 87.

Halftime_Kansas 40-25. 3-Point Goals_Texas Southern 4-17 (Barnes 2-3, Henry 2-4, Carter 0-1, Marin 0-1, Mortle 0-2, Gilliam 0-3, Walker 0-3), Kansas 13-29 (Wilson 5-10, Yesufu 3-5, Rice 2-4, Dick 2-6, Harris 1-2, Clemence 0-1, Jankovich 0-1). Rebounds_Texas Southern 23 (Mortle 6), Kansas 31 (Dick 6). Assists_Texas Southern 7 (Nicholas 3), Kansas 23 (Harris 9). Total Fouls_Texas Southern 18, Kansas 11.

