No. 9 KU routs Seton Hall 91-65 in Big East-Big 12 Battle

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kevin McCullar Jr. returned from an injury to score 17 points with grab 10 rebounds, Jalen Wilson added 15 points and 13 boards, and ninth-ranked Kansas rolled to a 91-65 victory over Seton Hall on Thursday night in the Big East-Big 12 Battle.
KJ Adams had 11 points, DaJuan Harris Jr. had 10 with seven assists and Ernest Udeh Jr. also scored 10 for the Jayhawks (8-1), who now have more than a week off before visiting bitter rival Missouri for the first time in a decade next Saturday.