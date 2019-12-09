No. 9 Gonzaga uses late 3s to beat No. 22 Washington 83-76

SEATTLE (AP) — Killian Tillie made a 3-pointer as the shot clock expired with 2:55 remaining and finished with 15 points, Joel Ayayi hit another 3 with 24 seconds left and No. 9 Gonzaga held off No. 22 Washington 83-76 on Sunday night.

Control of the in-state rivalry remained on the east side of the state as the Bulldogs (10-1) could never pull away but made the key plays in the closing minutes to hold off the young Huskies (7-2). Gonzaga has won six straight in the series, with Washington’s last win coming in 2005.

Tillie and Ayayi were two of the heroes on a night the Bulldogs put five players into double figures. Filip Petrusev finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds, Ryan Woolridge had 16 points, including two key baskets in the final 2 ½ minutes. Corey Kispert added 15 points and Ayayi finished with 12, but none bigger than his 3 in the final minute.

Isaiah Stewart led Washington with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Jaden McDaniels and Nahziah Carter both added 15 points and Quade Green finished with 14.

It was a back-and-forth game where Gonzaga never trailed after falling behind 5-4, but the lead never got bigger than nine. But every time Washington made a run, the Bulldogs had an answer.

Washington's Isaiah Stewart (33) shoots over Gonzaga's Filip Petrusev (3) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Seattle.

Gonzaga took its biggest lead at 65-56 with 8:35 left when Drew Timme tipped in Woolridge’s miss. It seemed a substantial advantage after the teams spent the first 30-plus minutes never separated by more than a couple of points.

But Washington responded with a pair of free throws from Stewart and off a turnover a floater from Carter to pull back within 65-60 and force a Gonzaga timeout. Tillie stemmed the momentum with a tough basket, but Hameir Wright answered with a 3 for Washington and the lead was 67-63 with 7 minutes left.

Gonzaga pushed the lead back to 7, but Carter’s fast-break layup, followed by Stewart hustling to save a loose ball and McDaniels hitting a 3 to pull the Huskies to 72-70 with 3:51 left.

That’s when Tillie saw the shot clock winding down and launched from about 30 feet. The 3 pushed the lead back to five and after Carter hit a 3 for Washington, Woolridge scored on consecutive possessions.

Ayayi’s 3 gave the Zags a six-point lead and sent Washington fans to the exits.

BIG PICTURE

Gonzaga: The matchup against Washington was the start of a mighty three-game stretch for the Bulldogs. They’ll have a nearly a week off before traveling to Arizona next Saturday and then return home to host North Carolina. Washington was the second ranked team the Bulldogs have faced.

Washington: The Huskies will lament a sloppy first-half where they committed 12 turnovers. The Huskies finished with 19 turnovers, which was two off a season-high committed.

UP NEXT

Gonzaga: At Arizona on Saturday.

Washington: Host Seattle on Dec. 17.