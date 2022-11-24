No. 9 Arkansas 78, San Diego St. 74, OT

Makhi.Mitchell 0-0 2-2 2, Black 3-11 9-10 15, Council 6-19 7-11 19, Davis 1-4 0-0 2, Walsh 3-7 1-2 7, Brazile 6-14 5-8 20, Ka.Johnson 2-2 3-5 7, Makhe.Mitchell 3-3 0-0 6, Dunning 0-0 0-0 0, Graham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 27-38 78.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title