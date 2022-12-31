No. 8 UConn 61, Marquette 48

Karlen 7-16 1-1 15, Marotta 4-11 2-3 10, King 2-9 0-0 4, La Chapell 4-9 0-0 11, Nkumu 1-8 0-0 2, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Hare 0-1 0-0 0, Kaifes 2-4 0-0 6, Okosun 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-58 3-4 48
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title