No. 8 UCLA 93, Long Beach St. 69

L.Traore 5-9 4-4 14, Jones 3-8 2-2 10, Murray 3-14 4-5 10, A.Traore 4-5 1-1 9, Tsohonis 2-7 1-2 7, George 1-2 1-1 3, Polynice 1-4 1-2 3, Stroud 1-5 0-0 2, Hunter 2-6 1-2 5, Rotegaard 1-4 0-0 3, Hart 0-1 0-0 0, Monson 1-1 0-0 3, Yan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-66 15-19 69.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title