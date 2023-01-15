No. 8 UCLA 87, California 70

Lutje Schipholt 1-3 0-0 2, Tuitele 4-6 1-2 9, Curry 2-8 8-10 13, Martin 8-13 2-2 23, McIntosh 3-7 5-7 11, Langarita 1-2 0-0 2, Onyiah 1-4 2-4 4, Bonner 0-1 0-0 0, Mastrov 0-0 0-0 0, Ortiz 2-4 0-0 6, Totals 22-48 18-25 70
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title