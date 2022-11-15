No. 8 UCLA 86, Norfolk St. 56

Bankston 8-11 1-1 17, Tate 2-8 0-0 4, Beale 2-4 0-0 4, Bryant 2-8 0-1 4, Ings 3-6 0-0 6, C.Brown 6-12 1-2 13, Anderson 2-3 0-0 6, Doumbia 1-2 0-0 2, Ford 0-1 0-0 0, Sidibe 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 2-4 56.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title