No. 8 UCLA 76, Sacramento St. 50

Mawein 2-6 3-6 7, McRae 2-9 2-3 6, Chappell 3-9 4-4 10, Hunt 4-10 1-2 9, Patterson 1-5 0-0 3, Wilbon 5-13 0-2 10, Marks 0-1 0-0 0, Adams 1-1 0-0 2, Ford 0-0 0-0 0, Hardee 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 19-55 10-17 50.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title