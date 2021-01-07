No. 8 Texas A&M women beat No. 10 Kentucky 77-60 Jan. 7, 2021 Updated: Jan. 7, 2021 11:52 p.m.
Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard (10) blocks a shot-attempt by Texas A&M guard Kayla Wells (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in College Station, Texas.
Texas A&M forward N'dea Jones (31) is fouled by Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in College Station, Texas.
Texas A&M guard Aaliyah Wilson (2) drives past Kentucky guard Robyn Benton (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in College Station, Texas.
Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard (10) is trapped by Texas A&M guard Aaliyah Wilson (2) and Texas A&M forward N'dea Jones (31) during the second halfof an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in College Station, Texas.
Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard (10) fights Texas A&M center Ciera Johnson (40) for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in College Station, Texas.
Texas A&M guard Destiny Pitts (3) shoots ball as Kentucky guard Robyn Benton (1) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in College Station, Texas.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Jordan Nixon scored a career-high 19 points to lead No. 8 Texas A&M to a 77-60 win over No. 10 Kentucky on Thursday night.
Aaliyah Wilson scored 18 points and Ciera Johnson had 14, and N’dea Jones added 12 points and 12 rebounds to help the Aggies (11-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) match their best start since the 2014-15 season.