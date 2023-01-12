No. 8 Gonzaga 75, BYU 74

Timme 10-19 1-3 21, Watson 7-10 1-4 16, Bolton 0-7 2-2 2, Hickman 1-5 0-0 3, Strawther 4-12 1-2 11, Sallis 2-3 0-0 5, Smith 2-5 0-0 5, Gregg 4-5 2-2 10, Reid 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 31-68 7-13 75.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title