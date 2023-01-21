No. 7 Texas 69, West Virginia 61

Allen 0-5 2-2 2, Disu 6-9 1-1 13, D.Mitchell 0-2 0-0 0, Carr 8-14 5-6 23, Hunter 5-8 1-2 11, Bishop 5-9 1-2 11, Cunningham 0-2 0-0 0, Rice 2-3 4-6 9, Morris 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 14-19 69.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title