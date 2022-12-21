No. 7 Texas 100, Louisiana-Lafayette 72

Brown 7-15 6-11 20, Lewis 3-6 0-0 6, Fulks 1-3 1-3 3, Garnett 1-4 0-0 3, Williams 2-5 1-2 6, Charles 2-6 1-1 5, Dalcourt 4-6 2-2 11, Thomas 0-3 0-0 0, White 3-6 1-4 9, Richards 1-2 4-4 6, Sigona 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 25-57 16-27 72.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title