No. 7 San Diego State beats Wyoming 72-52 to stay undefeated

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Malachi Flynn scored 19 points, Yanni Wetzell added 17 and No. 7 San Diego State beat Wyoming 72-52 on Wednesday night to remain undefeated.

San Diego State (16-0, 5-0 Mountain West) continued its hottest start since 2010-11, when it opened 20-0 behind Kawhi Leonard and reached the Sweet 16 for the first time, finishing a school-record 34-3.

Jordan Schakel added 11 points for the Aztecs, whose 16-0 winning streak is the longest in the country. San Diego State and Auburn are the nation's only undefeated teams. Auburn played Vanderbilt on Wednesday night.

Hunter Maldonado scored 18 points for Wyoming (5-11, 0-5), the conference’s last-place team. Hunter Thompson added 15 for the Cowboys, who lost their third straight.

San Diego State lost the last two times it played in Laramie while in the Top 25, 68-62 as the fifth-ranked team on Feb. 11, 2014, and 58-45 as No. 15 on Jan. 19, 2013.

To combat the 7,220-foot elevation, coach Brian Dutcher had the Aztecs return home Sunday after winning at Utah State on Saturday night. They then took a charter flight to Wyoming on Tuesday night.

The plan worked. San Diego State was a little sloppy early and let Wyoming get within three points on Hunter Maldonado’s 3-pointer with just less than eight minutes left in the first half.

San Diego State then closed the half on a 14-6 run to take a 32-21 lead. Wetzell grabbed Flynn’s missed 3 for a dunk and then fed Adam Seiko for a layup. Schakel hit two 3-pointers while Seiko and Flynn each added a bucket.

Flynn, Schakel and KJ Feagin each hit a 3-pointer in the first four minutes of the second half to push the lead to 47-30.

The short-handed Aztecs continued to be without Nathan Mensah (respiratory ailment) and Aguek Arop (shoulder), and Joel Mensah was sidelined with back spasms.

BIG PICTURE

San Diego State: Flynn was among 25 players named to the John R. Wooden Award 2019-20 Midseason Watch List by the Los Angeles Athletic Club. Leonard (2011) and Jamaal Franklin (2013) were the only other Aztecs players named to the list.

Wyoming: The Cowboys are 3-5 against San Diego State when the Aztecs are ranked.

UP NEXT

San Diego State hosts Boise State on Saturday night at sold-out Viejas Arena.

Wyoming hosts UNLV on Saturday night.

