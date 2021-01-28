No. 7 Iowa, No. 19 Illinois to end long layoffs with faceoff STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer Jan. 28, 2021 Updated: Jan. 28, 2021 1:37 a.m.
1 of7 Indiana forward Race Thompson fights for a rebound with Iowa center Luka Garza (55) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Indiana won 81-69. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) dunks against Penn State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Holly Hart/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, right, celebrates grabbing with teammate Justin Ahrens during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Penn State 83-79. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Ohio State's E.J. Liddell rebounds over Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Madison, Wis. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Iowa center Luka Garza walks to the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Indiana won 81-69. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) is fouled by Penn State forward Seth Lundy (1) as Penn State guard Jamari Wheeler (5) watches during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Holly Hart/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, right, shoots over Penn State's Trent Buttrick during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less
A look at the upcoming week around the Big Ten Conference:
GAME OF THE WEEKEND: No. 7 Iowa (12-3, 6-2 Big Ten) at No. 19 Illinois (10-5, 6-3), Friday: Both teams will be playing their first games in over a week after Illinois’ scheduled matchup with Michigan State and Iowa’s planned matchup with Nebraska were postponed. Iowa is attempting to bounce back from an 81-69 loss to Indiana in its last outing back on Jan. 21. Illinois won its last game 79-65 over Penn State on Jan. 19 but had lost two straight before that.