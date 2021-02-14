No. 7 Baylor women overwhelm Texas 60-35, extend Big 12 lead Feb. 14, 2021 Updated: Feb. 14, 2021 7:17 p.m.
WACO, Texas (AP) — Moon Ursin and Queen Egbo had double-doubles for No. 7 Baylor as the Big 12-leading Lady Bears beat Texas 60-35 on Sunday while holding the Longhorns second-fewest points ever in a game.
NaLyssa Smith had 14 points for the Lady Bears (16-2, 11-1 Big 12), including the first basket of the game that put them ahead for good, when off opening tip she leaped to get a lob pass from DiDi Richards and competed the layup before coming out of the air. Richards had 10 assists.