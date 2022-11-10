No. 6 UConn 98, Northeastern 39

Idowu 1-8 0-2 3, Parker 0-3 0-0 0, Braxton 1-9 0-0 3, Erdogan 1-4 2-2 5, Motema 3-11 5-6 11, Kiefer 1-3 0-0 2, Turnbull 1-2 0-0 3, Webb 0-2 2-2 2, Clement 3-8 0-0 8, Larsen 0-4 2-2 2, Sapenter 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 11-54 11-14 39
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title