No. 6 Stanford finally home, avenges earlier loss to Buffs

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Fifth-year senior Anna Wilson had 11 points and four steals with her Seattle Seahawks quarterback big brother Russell Wilson's cardboard cutout watching alongside one of Stephen Curry above Stanford's bench, and the sixth-ranked Cardinal returned home for the first time in more than two months to hold off Colorado 62-54 on Friday night.
Kiana Williams added 16 points and converted two key free throws with 1:18 remaining as the Cardinal withstood a late Colorado rally finally playing their first game on campus at Maples Pavilion since the Nov. 25 season opener against Cal Poly. Restrictions on sporting events and practices forced by an emergency directive from Santa Clara County that came down Nov. 28 forced Stanford to be nomads and live out of hotels until this week.