No. 6 Mississippi St. 106, New Orleans 51
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSISSIPPI ST. (2-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Carter
|22
|9-12
|5-7
|2-10
|3
|1
|23
|Cooks
|18
|4-7
|0-0
|2-3
|4
|0
|9
|Jackson
|28
|7-16
|1-2
|2-5
|0
|3
|16
|Mingo-Young
|25
|8-9
|2-2
|3-8
|5
|2
|18
|Taylor
|29
|2-4
|0-0
|0-3
|5
|0
|5
|Morris
|17
|6-8
|2-2
|2-6
|0
|1
|14
|Matharu
|18
|4-6
|0-0
|2-4
|2
|4
|8
|Thompson
|19
|2-3
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|6
|Hayes
|18
|2-5
|3-5
|3-8
|2
|4
|7
|Kohl
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|44-70
|13-18
|16-51
|22
|17
|106
Percentages: FG 62.857, FT .722.
3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Thompson 2-3, Cooks 1-3, Jackson 1-4, Taylor 1-3, Hayes 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Morris 1, Matharu 1)
Turnovers: 11 (Carter 2, Jackson 2, Matharu 2, Kohl 2, Cooks 1, Taylor 1, Morris 1)
Steals: 7 (Mingo-Young 2, Taylor 2, Matharu 2, Thompson 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW ORLEANS (1-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cooper
|28
|1-6
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|4
|4
|Randle
|29
|4-7
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|4
|10
|Deck
|26
|1-10
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|3
|4
|Duncantell
|28
|4-7
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|3
|9
|Thomas
|30
|3-9
|5-8
|0-2
|2
|3
|11
|Bruce
|29
|3-7
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|7
|Delgado
|15
|1-3
|2-4
|1-3
|1
|0
|4
|Dianis
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Ellis
|11
|0-3
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-53
|13-18
|4-16
|8
|20
|51
Percentages: FG 32.075, FT .722.
3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Randle 2-3, Duncantell 1-2, Bruce 1-3, Deck 0-6, Thomas 0-3, Dianis 0-1, Ellis 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Cooper 1)
Turnovers: 16 (Duncantell 4, Cooper 3, Thomas 3, Ellis 3, Delgado 2, Randle 1)
Steals: 5 (Cooper 2, Deck 1, Bruce 1, Delgado 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|New Orleans
|9
|19
|14
|9
|—
|51
|Mississippi St.
|25
|32
|26
|23
|—
|106
A_0
Officials_Natasha Camy, Chaney Muench, Gina Cross
