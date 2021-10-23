No. 6 Michigan tops Northwestern 33-7; Michigan State next LARRY LAGE, AP Sports Writer Oct. 23, 2021 Updated: Oct. 23, 2021 3:51 p.m.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins combined for 229 yards rushing and four touchdowns, carrying No. 6 Michigan to a 33-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday.
The Wolverines (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) closed strong after a sluggish start. They led by just three points at halftime, looking as if they were peeking ahead to next week's game against ninth-ranked Michigan State on the road.