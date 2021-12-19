No. 6 Louisville outlasts No. 7 UConn 69-64 in HOF Showcase PAT EATON-ROBB, AP Sports Writer Dec. 19, 2021 Updated: Dec. 19, 2021 6:22 p.m.
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Hailey Van Lith scored 10 of her 16 points in the fourth quarter and No. 6 Louisville outlasted No. 7 UConn 69-64 in the Women's Hall of Fame Showcase on Sunday.
Kianna Smith also scored 16 points Cardinals (10-1), who trailed for much of the game, but outscored the shorthanded Huskies (6-3) 27-19 over the final 10 minutes. Ahlana Smith added 11 points for the Cardinals.