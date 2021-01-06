No. 6 Kansas gets 11th Big 12 road win in row, 93-64 at TCU STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Sports Writer Jan. 6, 2021 Updated: Jan. 6, 2021 12:15 a.m.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — David McCormack scored a season-high 20 points to lead five Kansas players in double figures as the No. 6 Jayhawks matched the Big 12 record by winning their 11th consecutive conference road game, 93-64 over TCU on Tuesday night.
The Jayhawks (9-2, 3-1 Big 12) matched the league mark they initially set 18 years ago. The win in Fort Worth came only three days after their 25-point loss at home to Texas that matched the most lopsided win by an opponent in the 65-year history of Allen Fieldhouse.
STEPHEN HAWKINS