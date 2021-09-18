No. 6 Clemson uses goal-line stand to hold off Georgia Tech PETE IACOBELLI, AP Sports Writer Sep. 18, 2021 Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 9:20 p.m.
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Will Shipley ran for two touchdowns and No. 6 Clemson had a goal-line stand in the final seconds in wild 14-8 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday night.
The Yellow Jackets (1-2, 0-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) had a chance to force overtime after recovering an onside kick with 1:19 to play. But they were held out of the end zone on four plays from the Clemson 2 in the closing seconds — the last when linebacker James Skalski tackled Dylan Deveney a yard short.