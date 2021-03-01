No. 6 Baylor beats Texas 64-57, seals 12th Big 12 title JIM VERTUNO, AP Sports Writer March 1, 2021 Updated: March 1, 2021 9:19 p.m.
1 of9 Baylor guard DiDi Richards (2) is pressured by Texas guard Kyra Lambert (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, March 1, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Texas guard Joanne Allen-Taylor (11) is blocked by Baylor center Queen Egbo (25) as she tires to score during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, March 1, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith, right, collides with Texas guard Audrey Warren (31) as she drives to the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, March 1, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Texas forward Charli Collier (35) battles Baylor center Queen Egbo (25) and guard Moon Ursin (12) for control of the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, March 1, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Baylor guard Moon Ursin (12) shoots past Texas forward Charli Collier (35) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, March 1, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey, right, argues a call with an official during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas, Monday, March 1, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — NaLyssa Smith scored 23 points and No. 6 Baylor used a dominant third quarter to build a lead, then had to fight off a late Texas rally to earn a 64-57 victory Monday night that locked up sole possession of the Big 12 title for the Lady Bears.
Baylor had already clinched a least a share of the program's 12th league championship and 11th in a row, and the victory locked out any chance West Virginia had of staking a claim to the crown.