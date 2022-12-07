No. 5 UConn 75, Florida 54

Karaban 1-3 0-0 3, Sanogo 8-13 1-2 17, Hawkins 5-12 3-3 15, Jackson 2-5 2-2 8, Newton 2-6 0-0 5, Calcaterra 4-7 2-2 11, Clingan 8-9 0-0 16, Alleyne 0-2 0-0 0, Diarra 0-1 0-0 0, Hurley 0-0 0-0 0, Roumoglou 0-0 0-0 0, Springs 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-58 8-9 75.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title