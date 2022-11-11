Skip to main content
Sports

No. 5 Tennessee 74, UMass 65

Breen 6-17 3-4 18, White 3-9 0-0 6, Mayo 7-16 0-0 15, Philoxy 3-15 1-2 10, Taylor 4-19 2-4 11, Ngalakulondi 1-1 3-4 5, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-78 9-14 65

TENNESSEE (1-1)

Jackson 9-18 6-8 24, Key 5-8 3-4 13, Horston 1-5 2-2 5, Powell 1-5 2-2 4, Walker 2-4 0-2 4, Franklin 4-5 2-3 10, Darby 3-7 0-0 9, Pissott 0-2 0-0 0, Puckett 1-3 0-0 3, Suarez 0-3 2-2 2, Hollingshead 0-1 0-0 0, Miles 0-0 0-0 0, Wynn 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 26-62 17-23 74

UMass 15 14 15 21 65
Tennessee 17 17 20 20 74

3-Point Goals_UMass 8-30 (Breen 3-10, White 0-2, Mayo 1-3, Philoxy 3-8, Taylor 1-7), Tennessee 5-18 (Jackson 0-2, Horston 1-2, Powell 0-1, Darby 3-7, Pissott 0-2, Puckett 1-3, Suarez 0-1). Assists_UMass 13 (Mayo 4), Tennessee 18 (Powell 7). Fouled Out_UMass White. Rebounds_UMass 49 (Breen 12), Tennessee 45 (Jackson 11). Total Fouls_UMass 19, Tennessee 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_7,571.

