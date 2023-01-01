Skip to main content
Sports

No. 5 Notre Dame 85, Boston College 48

Gakdeng 1-6 0-0 2, Daley 8-14 1-4 17, Lacey 1-6 1-2 3, Mair 4-18 2-2 10, Waggoner 3-11 1-2 7, VanTimmeren 1-5 1-2 3, Lezama 0-2 0-0 0, McGee 2-2 2-2 6, Carman 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-64 8-14 48

NOTRE DAME (12-1)

Watson 2-6 2-2 6, Westbeld 3-8 0-0 6, Citron 7-9 0-0 15, Mabrey 1-6 3-3 5, Miles 7-10 3-5 17, Ebo 2-4 1-2 5, Bransford 5-5 7-9 17, Brown 1-2 3-4 5, Prosper 3-7 0-0 7, Cernugel 0-2 0-0 0, Marshall 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 32-60 19-25 85

Boston College 8 8 19 13 48
Notre Dame 25 24 12 24 85

3-Point Goals_Boston College 0-9 (Daley 0-2, Lacey 0-2, Mair 0-2, VanTimmeren 0-2, Lezama 0-1), Notre Dame 2-7 (Westbeld 0-1, Citron 1-1, Mabrey 0-2, Miles 0-2, Prosper 1-1). Assists_Boston College 6 (Waggoner 3), Notre Dame 20 (Miles 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston College 28 (Gakdeng 5), Notre Dame 46 (Prosper 9). Total Fouls_Boston College 20, Notre Dame 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,532.

