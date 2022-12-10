No. 5 Notre Dame 108, Merrimack College 44

Hamilton 5-19 0-0 12, Staton 2-8 1-1 5, Bray 2-8 1-2 5, DeCesare 5-10 0-0 15, Manion 0-2 0-0 0, Fursman 2-4 0-1 4, Wise-Wright 0-0 0-0 0, Christian 0-5 1-2 1, Melaschenko 1-5 0-0 2, Okoh 0-0 0-0 0, Powell 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 17-63 3-6 44
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title