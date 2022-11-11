Skip to main content
No. 5 Baylor 87, Norfolk St. 70

Bankston 3-4 3-4 10, Tate 1-4 2-2 4, Beale 1-4 0-0 2, Bryant 9-17 2-3 24, Ings 6-8 2-2 15, C.Brown 2-7 4-5 8, Ford 2-3 0-1 4, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Sidibe 0-1 2-2 2, Jones 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 24-48 16-21 70.

BAYLOR (2-0)

Bridges 5-7 8-8 20, Thamba 2-2 2-7 6, Cryer 2-13 1-1 7, Flagler 7-11 0-0 18, George 8-13 1-1 23, Bonner 0-3 0-0 0, Lohner 1-1 1-2 3, Ojianwuna 1-2 3-6 5, Love 1-4 0-0 3, Loveday 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-57 16-25 87.

Halftime_Baylor 42-34. 3-Point Goals_Norfolk St. 6-17 (Bryant 4-9, Bankston 1-1, Ings 1-2, Tate 0-1, Beale 0-2, C.Brown 0-2), Baylor 15-38 (George 6-11, Flagler 4-6, Bridges 2-4, Cryer 2-12, Love 1-4, Bonner 0-1). Rebounds_Norfolk St. 26 (Bryant 6), Baylor 27 (Ojianwuna 7). Assists_Norfolk St. 13 (Ings 4), Baylor 20 (George 7). Total Fouls_Norfolk St. 18, Baylor 20. A_9,728 (10,284).

