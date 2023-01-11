No. 4 UConn 82, St. John's 52

Edwards 5-8 5-6 15, Juhasz 8-14 2-5 18, Griffin 2-4 2-2 6, Lopez-Senechal 8-9 0-0 20, Muhl 4-6 1-3 9, Bettencourt 0-0 0-0 0, Fudd 6-11 0-0 14, DeBerry 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 33-53 10-16 82
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title