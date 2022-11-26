Skip to main content
No. 4 Texas 91, Texas Rio Grande Valley 54

Freeman 1-4 1-2 3, Zdor 3-7 1-3 7, Brashear 1-7 0-0 2, Johnston 4-10 1-2 10, Johnson 6-14 6-10 18, Williams 1-2 2-2 4, Holiman 0-4 3-6 3, Shanu 0-0 0-0 0, Ward 1-2 0-0 2, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Horiuk 2-2 0-0 4, Barganier 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 19-54 15-27 54.

TEXAS (5-0)

Allen 1-4 0-1 2, Disu 3-6 0-1 6, Mitchell 4-9 2-2 10, Carr 6-11 2-2 18, Hunter 6-12 2-2 17, Morris 2-7 4-6 9, Rice 8-13 1-2 19, Bishop 3-5 0-0 6, Cunningham 0-2 4-6 4, Anamekwe 0-2 0-0 0, Bott 0-0 0-0 0, Perryman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-72 15-22 91.

Halftime_Texas 44-22. 3-Point Goals_Texas Rio Grande Valley 1-9 (Johnston 1-2, Holiman 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Brashear 0-5), Texas 10-30 (Carr 4-8, Hunter 3-6, Rice 2-6, Morris 1-4, Allen 0-1, Perryman 0-1, Cunningham 0-2, Disu 0-2). Fouled Out_Allen. Rebounds_Texas Rio Grande Valley 36 (Williams 6), Texas 44 (Disu 10). Assists_Texas Rio Grande Valley 6 (Freeman 2), Texas 15 (Rice 5). Total Fouls_Texas Rio Grande Valley 19, Texas 21.

