No. 4 Texas 73, N. Arizona 48

Mains 1-5 0-0 3, Towt 1-4 1-5 3, Cone 1-8 4-4 6, Fuller 6-10 2-2 15, Lloyd 0-5 0-0 0, Fort 1-6 0-0 2, Haymon 2-7 0-0 5, Richards 2-3 0-0 4, Wistrcill 1-3 2-2 4, McLaughlin 0-1 2-2 2, Campisano 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 17-54 11-15 48.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title