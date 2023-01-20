No. 4 Stanford 74, No. 8 Utah 62

Johnson 1-6 2-2 4, Pili 8-18 9-11 25, Kneepkens 6-16 4-4 19, McQueen 1-8 0-0 3, Palmer 3-9 2-2 9, Rees 0-0 0-0 0, Sidberry 0-0 0-0 0, Young 1-2 0-0 2, Vieira 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-59 17-19 62
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title