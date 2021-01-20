No. 3 Villanova edges Seton Hall in return from 27-day break DAN GELSTON, AP Sports Writer Jan. 20, 2021 Updated: Jan. 20, 2021 12:14 a.m.
1 of6 Villanova head coach Jay Wright talks with forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Seton Hall, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Villanova, Pa. Laurence Kesterson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Seton Hall head coach Kevin Willard watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Villanova, Pa. Laurence Kesterson/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Villanova guard Collin Gillespie (2) passes the ball past Seton Hall guard Myles Cale (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Villanova, Pa. Laurence Kesterson/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Villanova guard Collin Gillespie (2) takes a shot over Seton Hall forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Villanova, Pa. Laurence Kesterson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Villanova guard Justin Moore (5) makes a layup during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Seton Hall, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Villanova, Pa. Laurence Kesterson/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Seton Hall guard Shavar Reynolds (33) is fouled by Villanova forward Brandon Slater (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Villanova, Pa. Laurence Kesterson/AP Show More Show Less
VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Stuck in medical isolation, Villanova filled its schedule with YouTube videos, FaceTime calls and video games to stay connected. The Wildcats had to create their own entertainment with basketball on pause.
“It’s hard when you’re in a hotel room watching everybody else play,” guard Collin Gillespie said.