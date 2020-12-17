No. 3 UConn beats Creighton 80-47 in Big East home opener PAT EATON-ROBB, AP Sports Writer Dec. 17, 2020 Updated: Dec. 17, 2020 8:57 p.m.
1 of6 Connecticut guard Christyn Williams (13) shoots against Creighton guard Tatum Rembao (2) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Storrs, Conn., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (David Butler II/Pool photo via AP) David Butler II/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Connecticut guard Paige Bueckers (5) drives to the basket against Creighton in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Storrs, Conn., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (David Butler II/Pool photo via AP) David Butler II/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Connecticut and Creighton tip-off to start an NCAA college basketball game in Storrs, Conn., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (David Butler II/Pool photo via AP) David Butler II/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Connecticut guard Paige Bueckers (5) works for the rebound against Creighton in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Storrs, Conn., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (David Butler II/Pool photo via AP) David Butler II/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Connecticut guard Paige Bueckers (5) drives to the basket against Creighton in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Storrs, Conn., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (David Butler II/Pool photo via AP) David Butler II/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Connecticut guard Christyn Williams (13) steals the ball from Creighton guard Tatum Rembao (2) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Storrs, Conn., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (David Butler II/Pool photo via AP) David Butler II/AP Show More Show Less
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Olivia Nelson-Ododa hit all nine of her shots from the floor and scored 24 points to lead No. 3 UConn to an 80-47 rout of Creighton in the Huskies' Big East home opener on Thursday night.
Christyn Williams added 15 points and eight rebounds for the Huskies (3-0, 2-0 Big East). Anna Makurat scored 12 points and freshman Paige Bueckers finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists.