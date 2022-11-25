No. 3 UConn 78, Duke 50

Edwards 6-8 5-6 17, Fudd 6-13 0-0 14, Griffin 4-8 0-1 8, Lopez-Senechal 8-13 3-3 23, Muhl 1-3 4-4 6, Patterson 1-4 4-4 6, Bettencourt 0-0 0-0 0, Ducharme 2-6 0-0 4, DeBerry 0-0 0-2 0, Totals 28-55 16-20 78
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title