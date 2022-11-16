No. 3 Houston 83, Texas Southern 48

Barnes 2-5 4-4 9, Carter 0-5 0-1 0, Jo.Walker 2-7 0-0 4, Gilliam 0-0 0-0 0, Henry 3-12 1-2 9, Mortle 7-11 1-2 15, Nicholas 3-6 0-0 6, O'Neal 0-1 0-0 0, Granger 0-1 0-1 0, Marin 1-1 2-3 4, Farooq 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 18-49 9-15 48.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title