No. 3 Houston 66, Oregon 56

Roberts 1-1 0-0 2, J.Walker 4-9 0-0 10, Mark 3-7 1-1 8, Sasser 5-13 3-3 16, Shead 5-12 1-2 13, Arceneaux 6-11 0-1 15, Chaney 0-2 0-0 0, Francis 0-1 0-0 0, R.Walker 0-0 2-3 2. Totals 24-56 7-10 66.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title