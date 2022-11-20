No. 25 UConn 95, Delaware St. 60

K.Johnson 5-13 5-8 15, Somerville 2-3 1-1 5, Lemon-Warren 3-5 0-0 6, Muniz 6-13 7-8 21, Robinson 1-6 3-4 5, Lucas 0-1 0-2 0, Parker 1-7 1-2 3, Perkins 2-4 1-1 5, Barnes 0-0 0-0 0, Deadwyler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 18-26 60.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title