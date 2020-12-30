No. 25 Buckeyes use balanced scoring, beat Nebraska 90-54 NICOLE KRAFT, Associated Press Dec. 30, 2020 Updated: Dec. 30, 2020 9:11 p.m.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Justin Ahrens came off the bench to score 18 points and freshman Zed Key added 14 points on 5-for-5 shooting as No. 25 Ohio State used balanced scoring to beat Nebraska 90-54 on Wednesday night.
Duane Washington Jr. added 13 points, Justice Sueing 12 and Seth Towns 11 as Ohio State (8-2, 2-2 Big Ten) got points from 10 players and won for the third time in four games.