No. 24 Wake Forest 37, Louisville 34

Louisville 10 7 0 17 - 34 Wake Forest 10 10 7 10 - 37 First Quarter WAKE_FG Sciba 33, 12:05. LOU_Cunningham 7 run (Jam.Turner kick), 6:45. WAKE_Hartman 1 run (Sciba kick), 3:53. LOU_FG Jam.Turner 42, :12. Second Quarter LOU_Cunningham 5 run (Jam.Turner kick), 8:52. WAKE_Morin 42 pass from Hartman (Sciba kick), 3:51. WAKE_FG Sciba 20, :00. Third Quarter WAKE_Ellison 7 run (Sciba kick), 3:59. Fourth Quarter LOU_Huggins-Bruce 10 pass from Cunningham (Jam.Turner kick), 11:25. LOU_FG Jam.Turner 46, 7:48. WAKE_A.Perry 7 pass from Hartman (Sciba kick), 3:52. LOU_Harrell 75 pass from Cunningham (Jam.Turner kick), 3:01. WAKE_FG Sciba 29, :22. ___ LOU WAKE First downs 23 25 Total Net Yards 522 480 Rushes-yards 43-208 44-176 Passing 314 304 Punt Returns 1-0 2-15 Kickoff Returns 2-41 4-78 Interceptions Ret. 1-29 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 19-27-0 22-39-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-11 2-7 Punts 4-44.0 5-38.6 Fumbles-Lost 3-2 1-0 Penalties-Yards 9-93 5-30 Time of Possession 34:36 25:24 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Louisville, Mitchell 17-89, Cooley 11-61, Cunningham 14-46, Huggins-Bruce 1-12. Wake Forest, Ellison 15-67, Beal-Smith 10-36, Hartman 10-34, C.Turner 7-31, Roberson 2-8. PASSING_Louisville, Cunningham 19-25-0-314, (Team) 0-1-0-0, Conley 0-1-0-0. Wake Forest, Hartman 22-39-1-304. RECEIVING_Louisville, Watkins 4-78, Marshall 4-46, Ford 4-33, Huggins-Bruce 2-16, Mitchell 2-10, Harrell 1-75, Melton 1-36, Cooley 1-20. Wake Forest, Roberson 6-135, Morin 6-122, Perry 3-25, Ellison 3-19, Stewart 2-13, Chapman 1-7, Hartman 1-3, Beal-Smith 1-0. MISSED FIELD GOALS_Louisville, Jam.Turner 50.