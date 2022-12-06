No. 24 TCU 78, Jackson St. 51

Cook 0-2 3-4 3, Mansel 3-6 2-2 8, T.Young 1-9 2-3 5, Evans 2-11 0-0 4, C.Young 5-12 0-0 14, Adams 1-5 0-0 2, Hunt 2-4 0-0 5, Jones 2-6 4-5 8, T.Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Bell 0-1 0-0 0, A.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, McDaniel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-57 11-14 51.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title