No. 23 Virginia beats Notre Dame 66-57 in ACC opener ANTHONY ANDERSON, Associated Press Dec. 30, 2020 Updated: Dec. 30, 2020 9:31 p.m.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Virginia’s momentary shakiness against surging Notre Dame reminded Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett of a toy from the 1970s.
“Weebles wobble, but they don’t fall down,” Bennett said after the No. 23 Cavaliers relinquished almost all of an 11-point second-half lead, then pulled away late for a 66-57 victory over the Fighting Irish on Wednesday night.
