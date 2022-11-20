No. 23 Michigan 69, Fairfield 53

Kiser 5-7 10-12 20, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 6-13 4-4 17, Nolan 3-8 0-0 9, Phelia 7-15 2-2 17, Crockett 1-1 0-0 2, Clarke 0-0 0-0 0, Kampschroeder 1-1 0-0 2, Stuck 1-1 0-0 2, Wiggins 0-0 0-0 0, Hobbs 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 24-49 16-18 69
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title